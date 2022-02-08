Dear Frontier Airlines: Don’t Take Away These Great Spirit Things

I like Spirit Airlines.

Yep, I'm the one.

I like that Spirit is easy, quick and convenient, especially because I live in the Atlantic City area.

In case you haven't heard, Spirit is merging with Frontier Airlines - a bringing together of two nationwide low-cost airlines. You can read more about it right here.

While it will months - or even years - for the merger to be approved and completed, I need to let the new airline know that it can't take some of my favorite Spirit things away!

1. Atlantic City.

Frontier/Spirit you MUST stay at Atlantic City Airport!

ACY is really the USA's most convenient airport! Parking is close by and convenient. The terminal is small. Plus, it's 10 minutes from my house!

If Frontier/Spirit pulled out of Atlantic City Airport, it would be a devastating blow to the area economy - plus, I'd have to haul my butt to Philadelphia every time I wanted to fly somewhere!

2. Flights to great Florida locations.

Spirit flies to destinations all around Florida, often with full or almost-full planes.

Miami, Fort. Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers, and more!

This means no matter what our weather, we're 2 - 3 hours away from warmth and sun!

Don't take that away!

3. The ability to purchase even tickets in person at the airport.

Often (as long as your dates are flexible), Spirit offers some pretty low fares. They're even lower when you purchase the tickets in person at the airport, during specified hours. (Spirit Hack!)

Yes, I know you have to pay for bags and seats. If you understand that going in, you learn to pack creatively - and light.

4. Friendly flight attendants.

I fly Spirit several times a year. I rarely come across any Spirit personnel who are anything but friendly and helpful!

5. The Big Front Seat.

Yes, it's not cheap, but it's a nice thing to splurge on. I appreciate the option.

Fingers crossed!

