It's official, Atlantic City International Airport is no longer a one-airline airport.

Yes, we officially have some direct competition!

Spirit Airlines Confirms Seasonal Flights to Myrtle Beach Will Resume

Just days after Allegiant Airlines announced new flights from Atlantic City to Myrtle Beach, Spirit Airlines is reminding us that they are continuing their season service to the South Carolina destination.

For years, Spirit has flown flights in the spring and summer to Myrtle Beach - it says those flights are scheduled to resume in April. Spirit will fly five flights per week between the cities starting April 15th.

This will mean the two airlines will be directly competing for local travelers for the same route.

Spirit, of course, has been the only airline with regularly scheduled flight service at ACY for years. Spirit also flies to several Florida cities: Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando, and West Palm Beach.

Recently, Allegiant Air and Breeze Airways have added service at Atlantic City International Airport. In addition United Airlines provides regular bus service for air customers between ACY and Philadelphia Airport.

Atlantic City Airport Makes Travel Easy

I've flown in and out of Atlantic City regularly for over 20 years. It's easy and quick!

It's a very small airport so it's easy to navigate. Parking is close and convenient. It also helps that I live 12 minutes from the airport.

Now with three airlines to choose from, it's even better!

