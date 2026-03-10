If you're trying to buy a home right now, especially in South Jersey, you already know how tough the market it. At least I certainly do.

Finding something livable under $325,000 feels almost impossible some days. For single-income buyers, it can feel even more discouraging. There are moments where the frustration really hits, because for a lot of us, homeownership isn’t just a financial goal. It’s a life goal.

The hard truth is that the numbers show this isn’t just a local problem. It’s happening across the country.

The Housing Affordability Gap Is Real

According to the National Association of Home Builders’ 2026 “housing affordability pyramid,” more than half of U.S. households cannot afford a $300,000 home. At the same time, the estimated median price of a new home in the United States is around $410,000. Yikes.

Dig a little deeper into the numbers and the picture becomes even clearer. Roughly 47.5 million households can only afford homes priced under $200,000, assuming a minimum income of about $55,500 at the current 6% mortgage rate.

I check mortgage rates every single day.

But, there are only about 20 million homes in the country valued at or below that price.

Another 22.4 million households fall into the $200,000–$300,000 affordability range. Put it all together and roughly 52% of American households are effectively priced out of what most people would consider an entry-level home. The NJ housing market is truly tragic.

What This Means For Buyers In New Jersey

Here in New Jersey, those affordability pressures feel even more intense. In many parts of South Jersey, homes that were selling for $180,000 or $220,000 just a few years ago are now pushing well past $300,000. For buyers trying to make it work on one income, that shift changes everything. It's basically a crisis.

It also raises a bigger question: are we simply just not building enough homes in America, or are we underbuilding homes that people can actually afford? It’s a fair question for those of us who’ve been in the market for a while.

The Problem Is Not A Temporary One

If tens of millions of households can only afford homes under $300,000 (and far fewer homes exist in that range), it suggests the housing shortage is deeper than just a supply problem.

It’s a pricing problem.

Housing in America has long been treated as both a wealth-building asset and a basic necessity. When prices rise faster than incomes, obviously that balance starts to break. How could it not? For policymakers, the challenge moving forward will be aligning housing policies around a shared understanding of the crisis.

Until then, a lot of people are still asking the same question: When will the dream of homeownership start to feel realistic again

For the single-income buyers here in South Jersey, hopefully sooner rather than later.

