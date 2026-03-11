If you're not making ends meet here in New Jersey, I promise you're not alone.... trust me. Between rent, groceries, gas, and everything else getting more expensive, it’s easy to feel like your paycheck disappears the second it hits your bank account.

Plenty of us have daydreamed about packing up and moving somewhere cheaper more than once. I know I have.

People love to say "money can't buy happiness." Maybe that’s true, but it certainly can buy you a lot less stress.

So, what’s the salary that actually starts to make people feel happier at work?

The Salary The Starts To Boost Happiness

According to a recent workplace happiness survey, employees earning $75,000 or more per year report being as happy, or at least happier, than the national average.

For comparison, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the median weekly salary is about $1,204, which comes out to roughly $62,608 per year.

That means the “happiness salary” sits noticeably above what the average worker is making.

It’s not necessarily about luxury. It’s more about breathing room. It’s the ability to cover bills, handle emergencies, and maybe even save a little. Wouldn't that be nice?

Happy Employees Live Differently Outside Of Work

Interestingly, the survey found that happier workers don’t just feel better at the office. In fact, their lives outside of work look different too.

Employees reporting higher happiness levels were more likely to:

- Exercise regularly

- Maintain long-term relationships

- Participate in community or social groups

When people feel financially stable and satisfied at work, they’re more likely to invest time in their health, relationships, and communities.

Why Salary Still Matters In NJ And Beyond

While money isn’t the only factor in workplace happiness, it’s clearly a big one.

Fair pay helps reduce stress, create stability, and give people the freedom to focus on things that actually improve quality of life. In a high-cost state like New Jersey, that breathing room can make all the difference.

