For me, it’s easy to admit that it doesn’t take much to make me tear up. I’m an empathetic person and try to see the beauty and joy that can be found in every situation.

Life hasn’t been the easiest for me, so there’s really no other way to live than to seek joy. That must be why I felt so moved after seeing the pictures on social media of the gorgeous snowy owls that have been spotted hanging out in the dunes at Island Beach State Park.

Then I got to wondering why Hedwig (shout out to all my fellow Potterheads) would want to hang out on the beaches of NJ anyway.

Turns out, there’s actually a pretty fascinating reason.

Why Snowy Owls Sometimes Show Up At The Jersey Shore

Snowy owls normally live way up north in the Arctic tundra. But every few years, their food supply drops in that region. When that happens, these incredible birds head south in search of better hunting opportunities.

Believe it or not, the open landscapes along the Jersey Shore can actually resemble the tundra environment they’re used to. Wide dunes, grassy areas, and plenty of small animals make places like Island Beach State Park a pretty good temporary winter home.

Basically, if the food up north isn’t cutting it, these owls pack their metaphorical bags and head somewhere with better takeout options.

Why NJ Dunes Are the Perfect Hangout Spot For Snowy Owls

The dunes aren’t just scenic, they’re practical. Snowy owls prefer wide, open areas where they can easily spot prey like rodents, birds, or rabbits moving through the grass.

From a high perch on the dunes, they get the perfect vantage point to hunt while also staying relatively undisturbed. It’s like their version of beachfront real estate.

If You’re Lucky Enough to See One

Spotting a snowy owl in New Jersey is pretty special. But wildlife experts say it’s important to keep your distance and stay off protected dunes. These birds are often exhausted from long migrations and need space to rest and hunt.

If you happen to catch a glimpse of one, take the photo, enjoy the moment, and let our temporary Jersey “Hedwigs” enjoy their winter vacation.

Seeing a snowy owl at the beach really does feel a little bit like magic.

