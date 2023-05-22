There are few places in South Jersey to walk around as unique and enjoyable as Village Greene at Historic Smithville. Here are some fun events happening there this spring and summer worth checking out.



Whether you want to explore great food outdoors during Village Greene's unique festivals, catch a free theater production, or explore classic cars, there's something for everyone to enjoy during the spring and summer months at Historic Smithville.

Village Greene has been around for more than 50 years! And has dozens of stores to shop of all kinds, as well as delicious restaurants.

Those 'in the know' KNOW you've gotta start with Mayfest. This summer also marks the return of Galloway Green Market where you can shop delicious locally-grown produce and other foods.

Get our free mobile app

Keep reading for all the fun happening soon at Village Greene and around Historic Smithville.

Fun Spring/Summer Events at Historic Smithville, NJ There are few places in South Jersey to walk around as unique and enjoyable as Village Greene at Historic Smithville. Here are some fun events happening there this spring and summer worth checking out.

13 of South Jersey's Most Breathtaking Wedding Venues If you're looking for a breathtaking place to exchange vows and have a reception that will wow your guests, check out one of these romantic venues in South Jersey.