2024 is a different world, man. Nobody can deny that. Times are definitely changing. Some situations have changed for the better. Others, not so much. If what was recently posted on Facebook is true, then this is one of those situations that has benefitted from the societal evolution, for sure.

There was a time when girls wouldn't dream of standing up for themselves when a boy picked on them. Nowadays it's a totally different story. You hear stories all the time about teens and young girls stepping up to bullies. Personally, I love to hear it!

Girl vs. Boy in Alleged Fight on Deptford School Bus

Apparently, an incident went down in Gloucester County this week during which a school bus had to pull over on the side of the road in Deptford Township. It caused quite a bit of traffic on Delsea Drive near the Walmart. Various people took to Facebook to comment on why a bus was on the side of the road with a pretty significant police presence.

Multiple people allege that a fight had to be broken up between a boy and a girl. Reports suggest that the boy had taken something from the girl. A fight ensued. That's why the police wound up having to intervene.

It sounds like the kids on the bus weren't delayed for too long since the matter was resolved rather quickly.

I don't condone violence of any kind. Sometimes, a point has to be made. Girls are standing up for themselves now more than ever and, to be honest, it's like a breath of fresh air to hear it! Let me say that, so far, this particular situation has been he said/she said.

Don't get your hopes up over finding out what really happened. Since the two individuals involved were both minors, it's not likely we'll find out any further information.

