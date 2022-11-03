Did Wawa Jinx the Philadelphia Phillies Last Night?

Someone has to take the blame.

Wait! What?

Let me preface my remarks: I LOVE Wawa! I'm an everyday customer. Sometimes 2, 3 or 6 times a day.

But, Wawa may have screwed up.

They may have accidentally jinxed the Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series last night.

Whoops! There are baseball god rules and one of them is don't count the hits or runs before they happen! Honestly, it's a mistake any of us could have made.

By the way, the Phillies lost. They were no-hit. No hits, no bites of your hoagie.

We forgive you Wawa - we know you're just excited about the Phillies! Actually, Wawa is already doing better with this number in the Twitterverse today:

That's the spirt, Wawa! Let's all stay hungry! (PS. Dear Wawa, I'm hungry for a Classic Italian right now. Extra hot peppers.)

