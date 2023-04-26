One of the things that’s truly great about living at the shore is we get to enjoy some really good restaurants and bars before the summer crowds make it difficult to secure a table.. The weather is warming-up and days are getting longer and while weekends are often crowded if you want things a little quieter you might get lucky on a weekday. Here are some of my favorite dining destinations.

Starting in Lavallette you have the Crab’s Claw Inn which is open every day all year long. Seafood is their specialty but they have much more than that and a great atmosphere that features live entertainment on the weekends as well as karaoke and bingo during the week. When the weather is nice there is an outside bar which is a cool place to hang out, especially with owner and friend Sam Hammer.

Also in Lavallette is Ohana Grill where you’ll find a taste of Hawaii at the Jersey Shore. The food is delicious and the service is great. Until summer they are only open Thursday, Friday & Saturday from 5-10pm but make it a point to get there as you won’t be disappointed.

Seaside Heights to home to another favorite in Klee’s Bar & Grill. Everything on the menu is great and if you’re not having pizza then order a bar pie as an appetizer before your entrée. Plenty of TV’s to watch your favorite sporting events and they are open every day at 11am. A real cool neighborhood vibe.

When you get into South Seaside Park the choices become harder because there are several places within walking distance of one another. By the ocean there is Chef Mike’s ABG which is known to many as the Atlantic Bar & Grill. Whatever you call it the food and presentation are extraordinary and while it can be tough to get a reservation do it now as they are open Thursday through Sunday. I like to have a drink at the bar first…in the summer some great outside options for food & drink.

The legendary Bum Roger’s Crabhouse gives you three dining options. Inside there is a large bar and separate dining room. My favorite spot come summer is Bum’s Backyard which is perfect after a day at the beach. Home to their famous garlic crabs which go great with an ice cold beer. Big menu to choose from so good luck. They are open every day at 11am.

Right next door is Berkeley Cut Steakhouse which is a meat lovers delight and may I suggest the 20 ounce prime Kansas City dry-aged bone-in strip. They do offer seafood entrees but for me this upscale restaurant is all about the beef. Open for dinner Thursday through Monday.

Eat your way up and down the island and enjoy!