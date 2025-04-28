Disco Fries: The History of New Jersey’s Late-Night Classic

It's late, you've been out, maybe enjoy an adult beverage or two, and your crew is hungry. Your designated driver has found y'all an all-night diner. What are you ordering?

There's no doubt about it. You're ordering disco fries. Not one plate to share. You're ordering your own plate. Extra gravy, please!

What are disco fries?

Disco fries are a New Jersey classic. As a matter of fact, you might not find disco fries anywhere else BUT New Jersey. They were born in New Jersey, and they thrive in New Jersey.

Disco fries are French fries, topped with melted shredded cheese - usually mozzarella - and finished off with a delicious brown gravy. Healthy? Well, they're usually consumed after midnight, and those calories don't count.

Actress Valerie Bertonelli was born in Delaware, but we imagine she may have spent a late night or two in her early years, late at night, in a Jersey diner. She does a great job showing how to make this classic dish:

History of Disco fries

Disco fries were developed - surprise - in the 1970s when the disco era exploded in New Jersey. The discos closed late at night, at the disco crowd was hungry. According to Chowhound, the Tick Tock Diner (No relation to the TikTok social media app) in Clifton was probably the first diner to serve the dish and call it Disco Fries. They may not have invented the dish, but they were a "critical factor" in the popularity of the dish.

In South Jersey, you can order Disco Fries at some of our great local diners, including the Silver Coin Diner in Hammonton, Harbor Diner in Egg Harbor City, The Little Egg Diner in Egg Harbor City, the Rio Grande Diner in Egg Harbor City, and Golden Palace Diner in Egg Harbor City.

