Do You Recognize Alleged Millville Shoplifter?

Police in Millville are looking for help in identifying a person they say was recently involved in a shoplifting incident in the city.

Millville Police say the August 29th shoplifting incident happened on August 29th - although they're not saying where.

Get our free mobile app

Millville Police have supplied this photo of the suspect, and ask that anyone with information about her whereabouts, contact police as soon as possible.

Police can be reached at 856-825-7010.

SOURCE: Millville Police Department.

Millville High Alum Mike Trout Through the Years