There is a Galloway Township Planning Board meeting on Thursday, Feb 16 to allow public comment before approval is given to build a Dollar General store in the new Community Village shopping development.

The site is where ShopRite plans to open its new 75,000 SF Galloway location this year, at the intersection of Pitney Road and Jimmie Leeds Road.

The location is a good one, in the heart of the Galloway shopping district, with a traffic count of 34,000 cars a day, according to the real estate developer involved in the sale.

There are some variance issues that need to be approved before the 10,667 SF Dollar General can be approved, but the store's approval seems like a done deal.

The question is, does Galloway Township need another Dollar General?

Galloway Township already has four Dollar General stores -- this will be number five.

Add in Galloway's Family Dollar and Dollar Tree and Galloway Township will soon have seven dollar stores, with a couple of others close by in Egg Harbor City.

Here are a few more numbers concerning Family Dollar stores.

There are 175 Dollar general stores in New Jersey and almost 19,000 nationwide, that's more than McDonald’s, Starbucks or CVS in America, putting Dollar General within five miles of 75% of the population.

Over 1000 new locations were opened in 2021 alone.

"This is the corner grocery store on steroids,” Mark A. Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia University’s business school told Forbes magazine about Dollar General. . “This customer has no place else to go.”

I don't have any problem with Dollar General stores. I just don't know if I want to live in a community that is overrun by them.

Here's a list of Galloway Township's other Dollar General locations:

- 129 S. New York Road, Galloway

- 247 E White Horse Pike, Galloway

- Rt 9, Galloway

- 603 White Horse Pike, Galloway

