Tragedy has struck in Egg Harbor Township as a family mourns the loss of their beloved pup after it was allegedly attacked and killed by a dog from a local farm.

Many people know and love Reed’s Farm, a place that has become a staple in the EHT community.

This week, a shadow has fallen over the farm as well as a local family after a beloved dog named Ameechi was tragically killed in an incident involving Reed’s Farm's “livestock guardian dog”, Mitra.

Dog Fight: A Tragedy Strikes In Egg Harbor Township

The details are heartbreaking.

Ameechi's owners have come forward, as well as the folks at the farm, sharing the horrific account of Mitra breaking free from his handler and attacking their nine-year-old dog.

According to statements from Ameechi's family, the attack was allegedly so severe that Ameechi's internal organs were visible.

Their son, who heroically tried to intervene and fight off the other dog, sustained puncture wounds to his finger, scrapes and bruises on his legs, and was left with a blood-stained shirt. The pictures were shared to social media showcasing a grim testament to the struggle. If you choose to look, consider this your trigger warning, they're pretty gnarly.

Ameechi was more than just a pet, his owner says. He was a deeply loved member of their family. Their grief is profound.

Wounds From Dog Attack In Egg Harbor Township c/o Amanda Frazier | Canva loading...

Reed's Farm Responds

Reed's Farm has taken to social media, issuing an apology and claiming full responsibility for the tragedy.

They stated that Mitra had never shown aggression towards other dogs and that they would never have kept him in a residential area if they thought he posed a risk.

While their devastation for the family's loss is expressed, it understandably doesn't diminish the pain and shock felt by Ameechi's owners.

What's Next for Ameechi's Family?

As of now, it's unclear if Ameechi's family will be pursuing legal action.

However, the lingering injuries to their son, who bravely faced down the attacking dog, are reportedly a serious concern for them.

This is a truly tragic situation for everyone involved, and our hearts go out to Ameechi's family during this incredibly difficult time.

