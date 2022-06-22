The experts say that the most popular time to adopt a puppy for most places is during the fall. Here in the Garden State, it always seems like people get a dog right before the start of the summer months.

Truthfully, that makes sense. When you think about the fact that school's get out in late June, so the kids will be home all day, it's no wonder that people love adopting pups in Jersey at the start of the summer. Of course, if you're from a family that's always on the go and not usually home during those months, it's probably not a good idea for you to bring home a new fur ball of joy during that time. However, if you're looking for a fur baby to keep you company at your beach house this summer, then that's a different story.

If you're interested in adopting a pup this year, it's important that you're honest with yourself and your family about the kind of temperament you're looking for in a doggo. For example, if you know you come from a family of couch potatoes, don't adopt a dog that would prefer to accompany you on a three to five mile jog along the beach.

A new survey has named the worst three dogs for people obsessed with clean homes. If you're someone that LOVES their beach house squeaky clean, then these pups probably aren't for you.

1.) German Shorthaired Pointers

While pointers make AMAZING pets for people that can keep up with their energy, they're notorious for ripping up clothes and making a mess out of the laundry basket. They're not exactly the best option for neat-freaks. Honestly though, if you're THAT much of a neat-freak, maybe a dog isn't for you at all.

2.) Rottweilers

Rotties are so adorable and incredibly loyal to their owners. Rottweilers are some of the best guard dogs you can have. They are chewers, though. With Rottweiler pups you'll have to make sure you don't leave any papers lying around. Also, it's probably a good idea to get some wire protectors for everything you need to plug in. Rotties are wire-chewers.

3.) Cavapoos

Okay, okay... they're ADORABLE dogs. Cavapoos are a cross between a poodle and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. As you can see, they're oh so cute! So, why would you have to worry about them destroying your summer vacation home? Well, they can be known get the zoomies and track in dirt, mud, and sand into your home. Not that every dog wouldn't do that, but cavapoos are so tiny that they wouldn't think twice about jumping onto your furniture while they're a whole mess from whatever fun they just experienced outside. You also have to worry about them eating your shoes. If you try to take a shoe out of their mouths, they may interpret that act as you wanting to join in the fun.

None of these facts are deal-breakers, though. Let's be real - if you're looking to adopt a dog and you plan on being a good dog owner, then you know a lot of this is going to come with the territory regardless. Just remember, a dog is a HUGE responsibility, so don't get one and then be upset with the fact that it acts like a dog.

Source: Confused.com

