These 3 Dog Breeds Could Very Likely Destroy Your Home As Puppies

Who doesn't just absolutely LOVE puppies?? It's hard not to, right?

If you're wondering whether or not it's the right time for you to add in a new furry friend to your family, you need to have an honest chat with yourself about whether or not you have the time for a pup and what kind of temperment is the right fit for you and your family. If you know your family isn't very active, it's probably best to stay away from working dogs like labs, German short-haired pointers, and collies since they need to get a lot of exercise.

If you're still serious about wanting to adopt a puppy this year, make sure you take a look at this first. There's a survey that's been published that has named the worst three dogs for people obsessed with clean homes. If you need your home clean and pristine at all times, it's safe to say these doggos aren't the right fit for you.

1.) German Shorthaired Pointers

While pointers make AMAZING pets for people that can keep up with their energy, they're notorious for ripping up clothes and making a mess out of the laundry basket. They're not exactly the best option for neat freaks. If you're THAT worried about a clean house though, maybe a dog isn't for you after all.

2.) Rottweilers

Rottweilers are so cute and incredibly loyal dogs. Rotties are some of the best guard dogs you can have. They are chewers, though. Don't leave any papers lying around, especially if you adopt a rottie pup. Get some wire protectors for everything you need to plug in, too. They are known wire-chewers.

3.) Cavapoos

Okay, we know they're ADORABLE dogs. Cavapoos are a cross between a poodle and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. As you can see, they're oh so stinkin' cute! You should probably know, however, that they can be known to get the zoomies and track in dirt, mud, and sand into your home. Not that every dog wouldn't do that, but cavapoos are so tiny that they wouldn't think twice about jumping onto your furniture while they're a whole mess from whatever fun they just experienced outside.

None of these facts are deal-breakers, though. Just keep in mind that a dog is a HUGE responsibility, so don't get one and then get frustrated at the fact that it acts like a dog. It's a family member, yes, but it's a dog first.

