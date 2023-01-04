UPDATE: The Cape May County Zoo has reached out and informed us they are now filled to capacity and are no longer accepting donations.

Christmas is over, your old tree is dropping its needles and you're planning on throwing it out on the curb to get rid of it.

Don't do it!

This year, don't put the Christmas tree out with the trash. Donate it!

The Cape May Zoo has made an appeal for donations of 'used' Christmas trees you are finished with. Many animals enjoy eating or playing with pine trees.

The zoo says lions are especially fond of the old Christmas trees, using the trees as great scratching posts. It gives them something to smell, rip apart, rub on, play with, and drag around—just something to enrich their day.

A Facebook post from the Cape May Zoo says the trees are perfect for some animals. "Not only do they love the smell of the tree, but this enrichment also brings out natural behaviors like carrying and tearing!"

There are some rules to know before you donate your tree to the Cape May Zoo.

The zoo accepts Christmas trees for a couple weeks after Christmas, depending on how many we get donated. Trees should not be sprayed with anything and all decorations must be removed before donating to ensure the safety of the animals. Trees can be dropped off daily during Park hours, 7am - dusk. Look for the coned area in the front parking lot (first right when you enter the park).

