Don’t Fall For The Autistic Son Quilt and/or Shirt Scam

When people try to scam you, they often try pulling at your heartstrings.

What could be more heartstring pulling than a young autistic boy designing a beautiful t-shirt or quilt?

It's a scam that continues to make the rounds on Facebook.

My autistic son designed this quilt

The latest scam is being posted in Facebook groups, and it involves a supposedly autistic-boy-designed-quilt of New Jersey.

Apparently, the same kid (and his mom) have designed similar quilts for every other one of our 50 states!

If you Google this phrase - "my son is autistic and has designed this quilt" - you're going to get a bunch of images that all show the same mom, in the same pose, showing off quilts of all different kinds.

You'll see all kinds of Facebook posts, all with her posing with dozens of different quilts.

You'll find similar posts on Reddit and other social media, too.

That's one busy kid - or it's a scam.

It's a scam.

Praying on emotions

When you come across one of these posts, you'll usually see dozens of comments from people who are touched by the child's efforts and are both sympathetic and supportive.

These people don't realize it's a scam.

Yeah, you can go ahead and order the quilt (at between $45 and $60 mostly, but it certainly wasn't designed by the same young man who's designed hundreds of other quilts.

Designing T-shirts too

Unfortunately, this isn't the first scam to prey on people's emotions.

A similar t-shirt scam has also made its way around social media.

As always, it's buyer beware.

(NOTE: None of the quilts - other than the Google screenshot - featured in this article are involved in any scams.)

