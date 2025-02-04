Just how excited are you for the big game? You know, the one that has the Philadelphia Eagles taking on Taylor Swift's boyfriend again? Things are heating up as all of us Birds' fans count down the days until kickoff in New Orleans.

Get our free mobile app

Everybody's showing their support for the Philadelphia Eagles this week the best way they know how. For me, it was with my nails.

JM for TSM JM for TSM loading...

Don't they look cute?

You may think you're doing it up big to support the Birds this week, but it's probably not as epic as this guy's celebration. Meet Bill Paulus, a Hammonton resident, who has taken it upon himself to serve as South Jersey's head of spirit, so to speak, in preparation for the big game on Sunday. His whole house is decked out in lights to support Philadelphia as they take on the Kanas City Chiefs in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.

CBS Philadelphia via Youtube CBS Philadelphia via Youtube loading...

South Jersey's Own Eagles' Light Show

You hear about these popping up in Philly suburbs out in PA. Thanks to Bill, South Jersey residents don't have to travel all the way out to Timbuktu to enjoy a mini-pep rally before Sunday's big game.

Sources report it takes Bill up to a month to prepare the entire show. It's synced to the Eagles' legendary fight song, "Fly Eagles Fly." In total, Bill spent about 80 hours setting all of this up for Birds' fans.

Bill will continue to run the show nightly from 5-10 p.m. from now through Sunday's game.

Of course, we say GO BIRDS!!!

All New Jersey connections in 2025 Super Bowl Among the two teams in this year's Super Bowl, some pros have New Jersey roots, while others are seasonal residents. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt