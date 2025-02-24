The National Economic Blackout Idea is Worthless (Opinion)

I've seen this National Economic Blackout idea pop up on social media over the last couple of weeks, and it has to be one of the stupidest ideas ever.

Even discussing the idea is a huge waste of time - meaning this is also a waste of time.

The reason?

It won't work. National boycotts never work.

What the Economic Boycott is all about

According to social media posts, the boycott is to "really show them who holds the power."

"Them" - I assume - means companies and corporations.

What did they do?

Well if you believe the propaganda, it's because they are evil: 'They only care about their bottom line."

Well of course they do, otherwise they'd be out of business!

If you're in business, and can't make a profit, you won't be in business very long.

The boycott asks people of the United States to refrain from making any purchases on Thursday.

This never works! Never! Never!

If my car needs gas, am I just going to park it for the day? If I'm hungry, am I not going to buy good for the day?

Even if I did refrain from purchasing anything, most people will. You can't stop everyone, and you can't even stop most.

It's a ridiculous idea.

It won't work.

The idea that businesses are evil

The "businesses are evil" idea is just stupid.

As I said earlier, a business that ignores the bottom line won't be a business for long.

You know, businesses make our country go around. Without businesses, we would have nothing. (Then, we could boycott!)

If I'm a business owner I'm looking at this idea of an "Economic Blackout" and just kinda shrugging my shoulders.

It won't work, and it won't have an impact.

