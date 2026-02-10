Atlantic City Woman Will Go to Prison For Producing Drugs in Her Home
Not sure if you know this, but it's against the law to grow and/or produce drugs in your home.
An Atlantic City woman will be going to prison to learn this lesson.
Sentenced to Prison in New Jersey
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says Brandie Howerton, 52, of Atlantic City, was sentenced this week to serve six years in prison for Maintaining a Narcotics Production Facility. That's a first degree felony.
Back in December of 2024, the Atlantic City Police Department's Special Investigations Section conducted a search warrant at Howerton's home in Atlantic City. There, they found a marijuana growing operation, and a narcotics production facility.
Prosecutors say Howerton had pleaded guilty to the charge and agreed to a negotiated settlement of the case.
SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
