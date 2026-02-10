Not sure if you know this, but it's against the law to grow and/or produce drugs in your home.

An Atlantic City woman will be going to prison to learn this lesson.

READ MORE: Top 10 Redneck Towns in New Jersey

READ MORE: 10 More Redneck Towns in New Jersey

Get our free mobile app

Sentenced to Prison in New Jersey

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says Brandie Howerton, 52, of Atlantic City, was sentenced this week to serve six years in prison for Maintaining a Narcotics Production Facility. That's a first degree felony.

Back in December of 2024, the Atlantic City Police Department's Special Investigations Section conducted a search warrant at Howerton's home in Atlantic City. There, they found a marijuana growing operation, and a narcotics production facility.

Prosecutors say Howerton had pleaded guilty to the charge and agreed to a negotiated settlement of the case.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

LOOK: 1980s Daily Life Captured in Photos Step back into the everyday world of the 1980s — mall hangouts, boxy sedans, Walkmans, and family snapshots that capture life in all its perfectly ordinary charm. These photos celebrate the small moments, styles, and scenes that made the decade unforgettable. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz