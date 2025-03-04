An Egg Harbor City man is facing over a dozen charges for allegedly recording people using a bathroom.

On Tuesday, officers with the Hamilton Township Police Department arrested 23-year-old Daniel Zhang.

Police say this past September, they were called to a local business for a "report of Mr. Zhang recording another subject in the bathroom without consent."

An investigation determined he allegedly recorded "numerous people in the bathroom" without their consent over the course of several months.

Zhang is now facing 15 counts of invasion of privacy.

Police did not indicate what local business they responded to or if all of those recordings took place at the same location.

Zhang is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending court proceedings.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.