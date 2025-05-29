Someone wrote to us the other day wondering who designed the traffic circle on Tilton Road, because "traffic is always backed up."

We won't name names or point fingers regarding who did it, but whoever did it screwed up—twice, at least twice. LOL.

History of Egg Harbor Township's Airport Traffic Circle

New Jersey used to be the land of traffic circles - probably more so than any other state. According to Wikipedia, at one time, New Jersey had 101 traffic circles. The first was built in Pennsauken and was called, interestingly enough, the Airport Circle. The forefathers of New Jersey traffic adopted the circle concept as an excellent way to move traffic at the intersection of more than two roads.

We can't find a construction date for EHT's Airport Circle, but we can reasonably guess it was probably built sometime soon after the Pennsauken Airport Circle.

The first one.

The first EHT Airport Traffic Circle. At one time, it was referred to as the NAFEC Circle after the National Aviation Facilities Experimental Center. When the Center's name was changed to Federal Aviation Administration Technical Center, people either called the circle the FAATC Circle or the Airport Circle.

Changes for the Airport Circle

Before 2011, the state decided to change the circle because it had become one of the most dangerous intersections in the southern part of the state. Many of us thought the circle would be eliminated and something else would be put in its place. Instead, the circle kind of remained, and a line (actually a road) was put right through the middle of it.

I found this quote from an Atlantic County government press release from 2011, informing people how to navigate the circle. (Yes, our new circle with a line through it came with instructions!):

More changes for Airport Circle

There was, in my opinion, a positive change to the circle a few years ago. A new ramp directly from the airport (Amelia Earhardt Boulevard) was built, which allows airport traffic heading west on Tilton to spin off before the circle. That's helped alleviate a little bit of congestion.

Still, though, especially during rush hour, traffic backs up around the circle, and people do stupid things. The other day, I saw one driver pass everyone waiting on Tilton Road, in the middle turn-only lane, and then dump into the flow of the circle, cutting several people off.

Oh, I didn't even mention the number of people who cut through the Sunoco gas station, avoiding the circle!

It's the EHT Airport Circle, where Survival of the Fittest survives!

