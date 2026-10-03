If you've ever spent time in Egg Harbor Township, you probably already have an opinion about it.

Maybe you love the restaurants, the shopping, the parks, or the fact that you're just a short drive from some of South Jersey's most popular beaches. Maybe you've lived there your entire life and can't imagine calling anywhere else home.

But, of course, no town is perfect.

Egg Harbor Township residents were asked in a local Facebook group

what they love - and don't love - about living in EHT, and the responses were pretty much what you'd expect from a group of South Jersey locals.

What People Love About Egg Harbor Township

One of the biggest perks residents mentioned? The restaurants.

From longtime neighborhood favorites to newer spots, EHT has no shortage of places to grab breakfast, dinner, drinks, or a quick bite.

The parks and outdoor spaces also get plenty of love. The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve gives residents an easy place to get outside without having to leave town.

And then there's the beach.

Living in EHT means you're close enough to make a spontaneous beach trip without actually having to pay shore prices to live there.

What Locals Don't Love About EHT

Of course, residents had some complaints, too.

The roads and traffic came up repeatedly, especially during the busy summer months.

And then there's the annual arrival of the shoobies.

Summer tourism can mean packed roads, busier stores, crowded parks, and a whole lot more people trying to get to the shore.

Love it or hate it, that's part of life in Egg Harbor Township. Judging by the responses, locals wouldn't trade everything else about EHT just to get rid of it.