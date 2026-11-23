Remembering Your Favorite Stores at The Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township
When the Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township opened back in 1968, it was the place to be!
22 different stores, all in one place!
If you're old enough do you remember some of the original stores?
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The Opening of the Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey
The Shore Mall actually started out as an open-air shopping center called Searstown Shore Mall. It began as an open-air shopping center, and it was eventually enclosed with a roof.
Over the years, The Shore Mall faced growing competition (namely the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing). Eventually, much of the inside mall was taken down, and what's left was renamed the Harbor Square.
Do you remember those 22 original stores? Thanks to the YouTube channel, Vintage Home Films Vault, here's a list of the originals:
- Sears
- Bongiovanni Restuarant-Delicatesson
- Da' Lor Hair Fashions
- Docktor's Pet Center
- Grants
- King Richard Apparel Gentlemen's
- Lamplighter Gift Shop
- Lippman's Jewelers
- Miles Shoes
- Jack Louis Music Center
- Pantry Pride
- Royce Shoes
- The Singer Co.
- Thom McAn
- Thrift Drugs
- Tres Chic Fashions
- The Windsor Card Shop
- Dells' Ice Cream Parlor
- Mall Tavern
- Michael's Dry Cleaning and Laundromat
- Sherwin Williams
- Tiffany Manor Fashion House
Check out the video, with photos from the grand opening:
Other Stores From Shore Mall's History
Over the years, many store came and went from the mall. Here's a list of just some of the stores which were there at one time:
- Boscov's --- Still there today!
- Game Gallery
- Burlington Coat Factory
- Center City Sports
- Value City Department Store
- Hickory Farms (seasonal)
- Steinbach
- JC Penney
- Clover
- Grant City
- Circuit City
- Foodtown
- K&G Fashion Superstore
- Thrift Drug
- Radio Shack
- Jeans Emporium
- Sound Odessey
- Space Port
- Copper Rivet
- Orange Julius
- Beachcomber Collectibles
- Tres Chic
- TGI Friday's
- Kay-Bee Toys
- Capri Pizza
Our research is only so good. Do you remember stores not on the list? Let us know in the comments section.
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