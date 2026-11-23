When the Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township opened back in 1968, it was the place to be!

22 different stores, all in one place!

If you're old enough do you remember some of the original stores?

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Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township, 2013 - Photo: Chris Coleman Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township, 2013 - Photo: Chris Coleman

The Opening of the Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey

The Shore Mall actually started out as an open-air shopping center called Searstown Shore Mall. It began as an open-air shopping center, and it was eventually enclosed with a roof.

Over the years, The Shore Mall faced growing competition (namely the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing). Eventually, much of the inside mall was taken down, and what's left was renamed the Harbor Square.

Do you remember those 22 original stores? Thanks to the YouTube channel, Vintage Home Films Vault, here's a list of the originals:

Sears

Bongiovanni Restuarant-Delicatesson

Da' Lor Hair Fashions

Docktor's Pet Center

Grants

King Richard Apparel Gentlemen's

Lamplighter Gift Shop

Lippman's Jewelers

Miles Shoes

Jack Louis Music Center

Pantry Pride

Royce Shoes

The Singer Co.

Thom McAn

Thrift Drugs

Tres Chic Fashions

The Windsor Card Shop

Dells' Ice Cream Parlor

Mall Tavern

Michael's Dry Cleaning and Laundromat

Sherwin Williams

Tiffany Manor Fashion House

Check out the video, with photos from the grand opening:

Other Stores From Shore Mall's History

Over the years, many store came and went from the mall. Here's a list of just some of the stores which were there at one time:

Boscov's --- Still there today!

Game Gallery

Burlington Coat Factory

Center City Sports

Value City Department Store

Hickory Farms (seasonal)

Steinbach

JC Penney

Clover

Grant City

Circuit City

Foodtown

K&G Fashion Superstore

Thrift Drug

Radio Shack

Jeans Emporium

Sound Odessey

Space Port

Copper Rivet

Orange Julius

Beachcomber Collectibles

Tres Chic

TGI Friday's

Kay-Bee Toys

Capri Pizza

Our research is only so good. Do you remember stores not on the list? Let us know in the comments section.

31 Random Old South Jersey Pictures I Found on My Cell Phone Let's go back in time and see if you remember any of these things in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman