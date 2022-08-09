Egg Harbor Township, NJ Police Need an ID on Suspect

Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for your help identifying a man wanted as part of an investigation.

EHT Police posted a photo on Facebook Monday saying they need identification of a man wanted in reference to an ongoing investigation. Police did not specify what the investigation concerns.

The photo appears to show a surveillance video screenshot of a light-skinned Black man wearing a long-sleeved shirt.

If you recognize this man or have any information about him, you are asked to call the detectives bureau of the Egg Harbor Township Police at (609) 926-4051 or email cid@ehtpd.com.

Heartbreaking! Help Find These People Missing in South Jersey