Nowadays, there are security cameras everywhere.

Every store, every restaurant, every business. Cameras everywhere.

EHT Police Looking to Identify Man Caught on Camera

Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for help in identifying a man caught on camera at a local business.

Police say their attempt to identify the person is a part of an on-going investigation.

If you can assist police, you're urged to call police detectives at (609) 926-4051. You can also email cid@ehtpd.com.

Egg Harbor Township Had a Busy Month of December

Police in EHT report that their department was very busy in the last month of the 2025.

Officers responded to 3,082 calls for service in the township. They made 44 arrests in December.

Included among their calls: 261 EMS calls, 28 domestic violence calls, 2 vehicle burglaries, and 1 commercial burglary. Officers made 398 traffic stops in the month, and issued 179 traffic tickets. They also participated in 13 community policing functions, and made 1,438 property checks.

Thanks, Egg Harbor Township Police, for all you do!

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department

