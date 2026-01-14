A fire tore through part of an Atlantic City high rise this morning, resulting in several fire departments responding to the scene.

Fire broke out at the Brighton Towers on Atlantic Avenue after 4:30 am, and a call went out for all residents to evacuate the building.

READ MORE: More on the Atlantic City Fire

Cause of the Fire Under Investigation

Severe people were treated as the result of the fire, but it doesn't appear anyone actually had to go to the hospital. It's been reported that there were no fatalities, thankfully.

Atlantic City Firefighters were first on the scene, and additional calls went out with firefighters from Margate and Northfield (and possible more) responding.

It appears the fire started on the 8th floor, and then spread - at least to the 10th floor. The fire department says there were no sprinklers in the building.

It's not known how many residents have been displaced by the fire.

From Fox 29 Philadelphia, here's the news conference from the Atlantic City Fire Department and the City of Atlantic City:

Great Job by Atlantic City Firefighters

As mentioned in the news conference, the firefighters did a great job putting out the fire. Atlantic City is unique in the area. in that there are a lot of people in some of these tall buildings, like Brighton Towers.

Also, kudos to Atlantic City Police, they were first on the scene, and helped people get out of the building safely!