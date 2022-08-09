Officials in Egg Harbor Township say a police officer was injured in a crash Tuesday morning after a driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

The accident happened around 8:15 AM at the intersection of Spruce and Franklin Avenues.

According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Ofc. Timothy Canale was traveling northbound on Spruce Avenue in a marked police SUV when 40-year-old Michael Knapp of Bayville allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign as he was driving westbound on Franklin Avenue.

As a result of Mr. Knapp failing to stop at the stop sign and passing westbound directly across Officer Canale’s path of travel, the front bumper of the vehicle operated by Officer Canale struck the mid driver side of Mr. Knapp’s vehicle causing it to rotate and roll towards its passenger side as it left the roadway onto the northwest corner of the intersection.

Ofc. Canale was taken to Shore Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Knapp was issued traffic summonses for careless driving and failure to yield the right of way.

Traffic was detoured for about an hour as the crash was investigated and the scene was cleared.

