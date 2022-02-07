Cops in Egg Harbor Township say they are looking for a man from Atlantic City who is wanted for assaulting a worker at Walmart late last week in a "violent" robbery.

Authorities say the incident happened around 2 PM last Friday at the store on the Black Horse Pike and Fire Road.

According to a press release, officers at the scene, "made contact with the victim/Loss Prevention Officer. The victim stated she approached the suspect who was leaving the store with merchandise that was not paid for. The suspect assaulted the victim by pinning her to a wall by her neck and spitting on her."

The loss prevention officer was able to provide police a description of the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Matthew Sturdivant of Atlantic City, and his vehicle, a Hyundai Sonata.

Sturdivant, who has not yet been located, has been charged with robbery, simple assault, and shoplifting.

Anyone with information on Sturdivant’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Department at (609) 927-5200.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

