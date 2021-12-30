Officials in Egg Harbor Township have released the identities of two people found dead inside of a camper earlier this week.

According to a press release from the EHT Police Department, 59-year-old Demetrio Serrano-Cruz and 69-year-old Rafael Morales, both of the township, were found dead on Tuesday morning.

Police say,

"A preliminary investigation by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau suggests that the males were running a gas generator inside of their camper and likely succumbed due to carbon monoxide poisoning."

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact EHT police at (609) 926-4051.

