Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for help locating a suspect in an ongoing investigation.

EHT Police posted a photo of the suspect, a Black man wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt that appears to say Snoopy's on the front Monday on their Facebook page.

As is their policy, Egg Harbor Township Police did not say what the investigation concerns or give any other details about the man.

The photo is a good one, though, and anyone who knows him should be able to identify him from the photo.

If you think you can help the police with an identification, contact the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051 or email cid@ehtpd.com.

