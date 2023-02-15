Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek IDs of 4 Adults With Young Children
Authorities in one municipality in Atlantic County are asking for your help as they look to identify numerous people.
The Egg Harbor Township Police Department has not released any specific information as to why they want to find out who these people are, except to say it is part of an "on-going investigation."
Pictures released show four adults, two of which are holding small children.
Anyone that can identify those in the pictures is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051.