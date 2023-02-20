The Egg Harbor Township Police Department says a woman is facing DWI and assault by auto charges after a crash on the Black Horse Pike Sunday night.

The accident happened in the area of the Fernwood Avenue intersection around 9:00.

According to authorities, a Toyota RAV4 being driven by 60-year-old Binge Fan of Uncasville, CT, was traveling west on the Pike when it was struck from behind by a Honda Accord, operated by 21-year-old Sarita Hossain of Egg Harbor Township.

The on-scene investigation revealed that Ms. Hossain was traveling west on the Black Horse Pike at a high rate of speed. She struck the rear driver’s side of Mr. Fan’s vehicle. This caused his vehicle to spin off of the roadway into the wooded area on the westbound side of the Black Horse Pike. Her vehicle then crossed over the center median and came to rest in the wooded area on the eastbound side of the Black Horse Pike.

The occupants of the RAV4 sustained minor injuries and were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-Mainland Campus for treatment.

Further investigation revealed that Ms. Hossain was suspected to be impaired. She was transported to AtlantiCare, Atlantic City Campus, with non-life-threatening injuries by Egg Harbor Township EMS.

Hossain has been charged with multiple motor vehicle violations, including driving while intoxicated and two counts of assault by auto.

Traffic was detoured for approximately one hour while the scene was cleared.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

