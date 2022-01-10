An Egg Harbor Township woman has been sentenced to over two decades behind bars on aggravated manslaughter charges in connection to a 2019 crash that killed a mother and her infant son.

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill says 68-year-old Nancy Cavanaugh was sentenced on Monday. She had pleaded guilty in September to two counts of first-degree aggravated Manslaughter.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say on February 26, 2019, on English Creek Avenue in EHT,

"Cavanaugh was the driver of a vehicle that left its lane of travel and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Alisha Williams, 31, of Somers Point. Both Williams and her 10-month-old son, (initials) A.C., also of Somers Point, were killed in the crash. The investigation further concluded that Cavanaugh was driving in excess of the speed limit while under the influence of multiple intoxicating substances, including alcohol and alprazolam when her car left its lane of travel, causing the crash."

Cavanaugh was charged in October of that year.

She was sentenced under the state's No Early Release Act.

29 Google Maps Pictures That Show Just How Quickly Somers Point Has Changed Hop in your car, take a spin around the Somers Point Circle, grab a bite to eat at Mac's, and then sit in traffic on the old Route 52 bridges -- here's how quickly things have changed in Somers Point over the years.

Do You Remember Adventure Village in EHT?