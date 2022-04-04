Egg Harbor Twp Police Are Looking For the Reebok Man

Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for your help identifying a man wearing a Reebok sweatshirt as part of an ongoing investigation.

The police have posted a photo of the man on their Facebook page looking for anyone who can identify the man. It's not always the case with surveillance video, but the photo of this man is fairly clear and should make it easy to ID if you know this man.

If you can identify the man pictured in this post, you are asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051 or email cid@ehtpd.com.

