Lately, I've noticed something that feels impossible to ignore: my memory isn't what it used to be.

I forget why I walked into a room. I lose track of what I was about to say mid-conversation. Sometimes I open my phone to check something and immediately forget what I was looking for in the first place.

If you're a fellow millennial, there's a good chance you've had similar moments and wondered whether it's stress, aging, or something else entirely.

That's why I was surprised when I came across a new study ranking New Jersey residents among the least forgetful people in America.

NJ And Memory Retention

According to the study from Duelbits.com, New Jersey ranks as the 10th least forgetful state in the country. Researchers looked at factors associated with forgetfulness, including sleep habits, alcohol consumption, stress levels, unread messages, and online searches related to forgotten passwords and misplaced items.

The Garden State earned a score of 53.32 out of 100, placing it ahead of 40 other states. Researchers found that New Jersey residents tend to drink less alcohol than average and have fewer unread messages, both of which may be linked to stronger memory and focus.

On paper, that's great news.

In reality, it left me with a question: If New Jersey residents supposedly have such good memories, why do I feel like mine is getting worse?

The older I get, the more I notice little memory lapses throughout the day.

Maybe it's forgetting a name seconds after hearing it. Maybe it's opening a browser tab and immediately forgetting what I planned to search for. Whatever the case, those moments seem more common now than they did 10 years ago.

What Could Be Messing With Our Memories?

While aging can play a role in memory changes, experts often point out that sleep, stress, mental health, and overall wellness can have just as much impact on cognitive function.

For me, ADHD is likely a major piece of the puzzle.

One of the most overlooked symptoms of ADHD is difficulty with working memory. That can make it harder to remember appointments, conversations, passwords, and everyday tasks.

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It's not necessarily that information disappears completely. Sometimes it just feels like my brain struggles to access it when I need it most.

Looking back, many of the memory issues I blamed on getting older were probably connected to ADHD all along.

I also live with a few autoimmune conditions, which adds another layer to the conversation.

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The Link Between Autoimmune Conditions And Brain Fog

Anyone who has experienced brain fog knows how frustrating it can be. Fatigue, inflammation, poor sleep, and chronic stress can all affect concentration and memory. On some days, it can feel like my brain is running through mud.

That's one reason studies like this should be viewed as broad snapshots rather than personal report cards.

The study doesn't actually measure memory through cognitive testing. Instead, it looks at lifestyle and behavioral factors that may contribute to forgetfulness.

That's why I find the results interesting without taking them too personally.

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Yes, New Jersey may be one of the least forgetful states in America. But individual experiences can vary dramatically based on health conditions, stress levels, sleep quality, and neurodivergence.

So while I'm happy to know I live in a top-10 state for memory, I'm still probably going to spend a few minutes every day looking for my phone while it's sitting in my hand.

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