EHT and Mays Landing Have 9 of 10 Top Casual Dining Restaurants in USA

Would it surprise you to know that in a two-town connected area of Atlantic County, we have 9 of the top 10 casual dining restaurant chains in the country?

9 of the top 10!

Who are we missing?

When you think of it, there really are a lot of restaurant chain locations in a relatively small area.

(This isn't to take away from any of our great local restuarants.)

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Top 10 casual restaurants with locations in Atlantic County

Texas Roadhouse is now the biggest casual dining chain in America. According to Restaurant Business Online, Texas Roadhouse had over $5.5 Billion in sales last year.

The "biggest" is determined by the number of sales in the USA.

There's a Texas Roadhouse in Egg Harbor Township.

In second place on the Top 10 list is Olive Garden, with a location in Mays Landing.

Others in the Top 10 list, with locations locally, are:

Chili's (Mays Landing)

Applebee's (Mays Landing)

Buffalo Wild Wings (Mays Landing)

Longhorn Steakhouse (Mays Landing)

Outback Steakhouse (Mays Landing)

Red Lobster (Mays Landing)

Red Robin (Mays Landing)

Get our free mobile app

Cheesecake Factory Sees Rise In First Quarter Earnings And Revenue Getty Images loading...

What restaurant don't we have in the Mays Landing/EHT area?

The only casual dining chain in the Top 10 without a location in Atlantic County is The Cheesecake Factory.

The closest Cheesecake Factory to Atlantic County is in Cherry Hill.

Will we ever get a Cheesecake Factory? Only time will tell.

SOURCE: Restaurant Business Online

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show. Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly