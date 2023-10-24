EHT Fast Food Place With the Very Best Ice

OK, you're thinking...who cares about ice?

Well, pardon me, but you do!

You know when you finish your drink and you start paying with the ice? You either crunch it, suck on it, play with it, or wait for it to melt.

Wait, yes! You like ice!

Whether is consciously or subconsciously, you have probably realized that all ice is not the same!

Some ice is really better than others.

How that ice tastes, looks, or clanks around in your empty cup does matter - if not to you, to a lot of people.

Thanks to the love of ice, our friends at StudyFinds have broken down which fast-food places have the best ice.

Since we're focusing on Egg Harbor Township, we'll just highlight the local fast-food places that are mentioned in the study.

Chick-fil-A has the best ice in Egg Harbor Township!

When it comes to fast food places, Chick-fil-A is the best!

StudyFinds quotes Restaurant Clicks, saying that the size of the ice matters. It's big enough to not melt quickly, let small enough to munch.

Did you know Chick-fil-A actually sells bags of its ice? That, apparently, shows just how good it is!

McDonald's has great ice!

McDonald's has the second-best ice in EHT.

StudyFinds says McDonald's uses a filtered water process to make sure their ice is the best.

Taco Bell and Starbucks also have good ice!

The study has Taco Bell and Starbucks ranked highly for their ice. Who knew?

So, when you finish your beverage, do you throw away the cup, or are you an ice savorer?

SOURCE: StudyFinds

