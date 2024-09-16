This Spruced Up Egg Harbor Township Feature Looking Amazing

I just noticed a change in Egg Harbor Township - and it looks amazing!

Changes to Atlantic County Bike Path in EHT

The Atlantic County Bike Path that runs thru Egg Harbor Township and into Mays Landing has seen some sprucing up.

(I don''t know what the actual name of the path is - I just always call it "the bike path." The path has been a part of Egg Harbor Township for over 20 years, and runs parallel to West Jersey Avenue from the former Shore Mall to near the Atlantic County Jail in Mays Landing.

Recently I've noticed that someone - I assume the county or the township - has done some clean up of the trees, bushes and underbrush for a small portion of the bike path. The clearing is from Cottonwood Drive, east toward the Black Horse Pike.

It only a few hundred yards, but it really looks good! I don't know what the plan is, but my vote is to clean it up all the way.

The rest of the path is mostly surrounded by vegetation - and to clear it out the rest of the way would make it look sharp!

My congratulations to whoever called for the cleanup and did the work!

The West Jersey and Ridge Intersection

A few weeks ago, I wrote about the intersection of West Jersey and Ridge. It's seen it's share of accidents, and the guardrails at the intersection were twisted and bent, the result of numerous accidents.

A day or two after I wrote the article and posted some photos, the guardrails were removed. At last check they haven't been replaced - there's only some construction barrels where the guardrails once stood.