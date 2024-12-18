EHT Grinds to a Stop Thanks to New Signs

Well, that was interesting.

Day One of the New 4-Way Stop Intersections in Egg Harbor Township was Wednesday, and if there's one thing that was learned, it's this: It's going to take time for people to get used to the idea.

New stop signs installed

A few weeks ago, to reduce the number of accidents, the Township voted to have four way stops installed at three intersections: West Jersey and Ridge, West Jersey and Cates, and Reega and Cates.

Police were on the scene at the intersections for much of the day - not necessarily to enforce the new traffic laws, but to call attention to the new traffic patterns.

Again, by most accounts, Day One was interesting, to say the least.

Yes, people failed to stop at the new signs, sailing right through the intersections.

Yes, traffic backed up.

Yes, people complained.

Facebook groups alive with comments

As word of the new signage spread, many took to social media to comment.

Egg Harbor Township Facebook groups were alive with people referencing the changes.

Many immediately called the new traffic patterns a failure. (It's the first day people!)

Many recommended different options like lowering the speed limit, installing traffic lights, or "just have people be better drivers." (Why aren't these people running for government offices?)

What happens now?

Going forward, people will get used to the new traffic patterns.

Lines extended several blocks at each intersection at times. That will probably continue for at least a while. If it continues, people will find alternate and new routes.

While I was driving toward the West Jersey and Ridge intersection in the early evening, I noticed one thing: the intersection and surrounding area is extremely dark. There's only one street light at the intersection - and it doesn't give off a lot of light. Perhaps that will be looked into a some point.

In the meantime, travel safe, EHT. Travel safe!

