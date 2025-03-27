Philly's Fresh Prince is back in town!

The city of brotherly love is celebrating their own Will Smith by bestowing on him quite an honor.

You know you've made it when your hometown names a street after you. Or, it's when you've made so much money that you can retire everyone in your family. This guy managed to do that YEARS ago.

West Philadelphia Will Smith Way Renaming 6abc via Youtube loading...

"Will Smith Way" In Philadelphia

To me, I feel like I'd be more emotional finding out that my hometown wants to honor me with a street that has my name on it rather than the fact that I earned a bunch of money. Sure, money's great, but the sentiment around the pride that exudes from your hometown for a job well done is enough to turn even the strongest people into weeping messes.

Will Smith Way Revealed In Philly @BGallagherTV via Twitter loading...

Smith was touched to be honored by his home in this way. Even sweeter, the section of city block that now bears his name is right near his alma mater, Overbrook High School, right off of 59th in West Philly.

Street Named After Will Smith In Philadelphia Fox29 Philadelphia via Youtube loading...

The "Fresh Prince" Brings Home New Music

Smith's been taking some time away from the spotlight, but is ready to gift the world with his latest project.

Get our free mobile app

Fans can get excited for some new music from Will this week. He announced the release of his new album called Based On A True Story.

Keep up with ALL Philly events this year:

LIST: The Hottest Pop Concerts Happening in Philadelphia in 2025 2025 is already shaping up to be an incredible year in terms of concerts. Some of our absolute favritsts will come to Philadelphia (including: SZA, Tate McRae and Katy Perry). Here's a COMPLETE list of all of the shows (so far) & even details on how you can get tickets to Philadelphia's hottest concerts of 2025. This list will be growing quite a bit soon! Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST