Officials in Atlantic County say a mosquito sample collected from the 100 block of Route 50 in Estell Manor has tested positive for West Nile virus.

However, the Atlantic County Division of Public Health is quick to point out that there have been no human cases of West Nile virus reported in the county this year.

This latest discovery comes as mosquito control officials continue to conduct surveillance and implement control measures.

Authorities offered these tips:

Protect yourself from mosquito-borne illness by reducing your risk of mosquito bites.

Use an insect repellent whenever going outdoors. Be sure to follow product directions carefully and consult with your child’s doctor before using on children.

Route 50 in Estell Manor NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Rid properties of mosquito breeding grounds by draining standing water in such items as buckets, bird baths, and flower pots.

Clean clogged gutters and be sure to check and repair screen doors.

For more information about West Nile virus and mosquito-borne illnesses, call the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at (609) 645-5971. If you need assistance in removing stagnant water from your property, call the Office of Mosquito Control at (609) 645-5948.