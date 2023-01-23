Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her.

Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,

Second-degree aggravated assault

Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose

Now, the Evesham Township Police Department says Kim has been charged with first-degree attempted murder.

The incident happened on Monday, January 16th, at a home on Woodlake Drive in Marlton.

There, officers found an unconscious 75-year-old woman with severe injuries to her head. She was taken to Cooper University Hospital where she was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.

The investigation determined that the female sustained her injuries as a result of a physical assault, she was beaten with a landscaping rock. The investigation identified the suspect, as the biological son of the victim.

Police say her son, Kim, was later located in Bryn Mawr, PA, where he was taken into custody.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Evesham Township Police Department at (856) 983-1116.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

