A man from Marlton has been sentenced on charges related to him illegally possessing firearms.

On Monday, 51-year-old Gregory Carleton was sentenced to five years in state prison on each of three counts of possession of a handgun without a permit and 18 months on each of three counts of unlawful transport and/or sale of a firearm, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On Wednesday, January 17, 2018, members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Unit with assistance from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, and the Hammonton Police Department arrested Carleton in Hammonton, NJ after he was observed selling a ghost gun.

After the arrest, officials searched Carleton’s vehicle and found two more guns, one of which was a "ghost gun."

Another search warrant was then executed at Carleton’s residence in Marlton. Approximately 23 handguns (15 ghost guns), and six rifles and shotguns were recovered from the residence. In addition, there was equipment, devices, tools, mechanisms, including undocumented handgun and rifle uppers and lowers, frames, bolts, and receivers that Carleton was utilizing to make complete and operable firearms.

All sentences are to run concurrent to each other and Carleton must serve at least 3½ years before becoming eligible for parole.

