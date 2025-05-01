Are You Eating Real Cheese At Your Favorite NJ Fast Food Joint?

Photo by Zulu Fernando on Unsplash

You're going to freak out when you find out how many places are serving you fake cheese.

That’s the last time I bite into a Big Mac… maybe. I just found out the cheese on that thing isn’t even real.

I repeat: NOT. EVEN. REAL. Gross.

Photo by PJ Gal-Szabo on Unsplash
Does Your Whopper Have Counterfeit Cheese?

Yes. Yes, it does. Apparently, McDonald’s, Burger King, Bojangles, Sonic, and even Dairy Queen (like, how dare you, ice cream place) are all serving up what the food industry calls “pasteurized processed cheese product.”

It’s just a fancy way of saying not actual cheese.

It’s reportedly made with less than 51% real cheese — the rest is oils, preservatives, and my broken dreams.

And here I was, wondering why the cheese never really melted right on those burgers. Now I know… because it’s not cheese. It’s a cheese-flavored participation trophy.

Getty Images for Hello Sunshine
Some Fast-Food Restaurants Are The Real Deal

This is the part where I get to calm down, though. The fast-food spots I actually hit up the most — Taco Bell (my toxic bestie), Chipotle (my “I’m trying to be healthy” pick), and Chick-Fil-A (shout out to Smaller Sam on IG), all use real cheese.

Starbucks, Wendy’s, Panera, and Jack-In-The-Box also keep it real.

I may be in a state of mourning my childhood Happy Meals built on a cheese-based lie, but at least I know the quesadilla I had last night was legit.

Photo by Leo_Visions on Unsplash
Check Your Cheese

I’m not saying you have to ditch your faves. Fake cheese still tastes good, I guess. Just know what you’re eating. Maybe next time you hit up the drive-thru, ask yourself “is this cheese… or just cheese cosplay?”

Either way, I’m keeping it real. Literally.

