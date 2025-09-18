Is it just me, or does it feel like the hits just keep on coming? Between skyrocketing rent, insane taxes, and utility bills that could give you a heart attack, New Jersey is already a tough place to make a living. But now, it looks like student loan debt is adding insult to injury, and it's hitting us hard.

A new report just dropped, and it's not looking good for the Garden State. We're ranked 9th overall for student loan debt, which is… not a good ranking.

We're also 6th for average student debt and 8th for the proportion of students carrying that burden. When you're already struggling to afford groceries and gas, what makes anyone think paying off a five-figure loan is even an option?

The Crushing Reality Of New Jersey's Economy

This isn't just about debt; it's about a broken system. With New Jersey's unemployment rate for 25-to-34-year-olds ranked 5th, it's clear that young adults are facing an uphill battle.

It's a perfect storm of stagnant wages, a high cost of living, and an education system that's a one-way ticket to debt.

From Student Debt To Credit Card Debt: It's A Vicious Cycle In NJ

With 14% of student loans in New Jersey being past due or in default, it's a stark reminder that this isn't just a number on a spreadsheet, it's people struggling to get by.

It’s time for a reality check. Our generation is tired of being told to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps while the cost of living continues to strangle us. Something has to change, and fast.

