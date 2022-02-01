Family: Body Found During Search for Missing South Jersey Man

According to the family of Jonathon Morris, a body has been found during the search for the missing Bridgeton man.

Family members of Jonathan J. Morris, 23, confirmed with 6ABC's Action News that a body was located on Monday night near River Road and Lower Hopewell Road just outside of Bridgeton.

State Police also have not confirmed if a body was found.

Jonathan J. Morris 2nd, was last seen in the early morning of Friday, January 28, in the area of Bridgeton. He is described as a black male, 6'6", 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

In a Facebook post, New Jersey State Police say they need the public's assistance in finding Morris and give contact information if you can be of any help in their investigation.

According to family members, Morris works at a group home to support those in need in Sicklerville.

After his Thursday night shift, he reportedly went out with friends, and then communication suddenly stopped.

It was around 6 p.m. Friday when Morris' mother got a call that her BMW sedan had been found with its engine still running on Barretts Run Road in neighboring Hopewell.

Morris was reportedly using the vehicle before he vanished.

That same BMW had been seen on surveillance video hours earlier Friday around 3 a.m. traveling on Cottage Avenue in Bridgeton with four people inside. Family members say they don't believe Morris, who stood 6-foot-6, was driving the car at that time.

Pernell said family and friends have been out in the area searching and believe they have found Morris' items not far from where the car was found.

If you have any information about this case, call New Jersey State Police - Bridgeton at 856-451-0101.



