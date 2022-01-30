NJ State Police Ask For help Finding Missing Bridgeton Man

New Jersey State Police are asking for help locating a Bridgeton man who has been missing since Friday, Jan. 28.

Jonathan J. Morris 2nd, 23, was last seen in the early morning of Friday, January 28, in the area of Bridgeton City, Cumberland County. He is described as a black male, 6'6", 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

In a Facebook post, New Jersey State Police say they need the public's assistance in finding Morris and give contact information if you can be of any help in their investigation.

"He's a gentle giant. He doesn't bother nobody. He works and loves everybody," Morris' aunt, Corinth Pernell told 6ABC.

According to family members, Morris works at a group home to support those in need in Sicklerville.

After his Thursday night shift, he reportedly went out with friends, and then communication suddenly stopped.

It was around 6 p.m. Friday when Morris' mother got a call that her BMW sedan had been found with its engine still running on Barretts Run Road in neighboring Hopewell.

Morris was reportedly using the vehicle before he vanished.

Pernell said family and friends have been out in the area searching and believe they have found Morris' items not far from where the car was found."We're going to go out every day until we find him," Pernell said.Their search has also led them to doorbell security video they say shows the car before it was found abandoned. "We're asking for the community to stick together, put the word out, share the flyers, keep sharing stuff on social media," said family friend Sherwood Collins. New Jersey State Police say Morris may be in danger.

"He has a lot of friends. He works. He loves to work. He'd give you the shirt off his back if you ask for it," Pernell said.

Jonathan's family also said he's diabetic and needs insulin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jacob Schor or Detective Sergeant George Auge of Troop "A" Bridgeton station at 856-451-0101.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

