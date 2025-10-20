It was a terrible tragedy on the New Jersey Turnpike early Sunday morning: four people were killed in a crash.

New Jersey State Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Four People Killed in New Jersey Turnpike Crash

New Jersey State Police say four people lost their lives in the crash that happened in Salem County at about 12:40am Sunday

Officials say their preliminary investigation determined that a pickup was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike. It collided head-on with an SUV which was going south. The driver of the SUV, Yaakov Kilberg, 19, and passengers Aharon Lebovits, 18, and Shlomo Cohen, all from Lakewood and Chaim Grossman,18, from Fallsburg, NY were all killed in the crash. More details on the crash can be found here.

State Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash, or observed the pickup truck going the wrong way to contact authorities. If you can help, you're urged to call the Troop “D” Moorestown Station detective bureau at 609-860-9000 ext. 3226. They say anonymous tips are welcome.

SOURCE: New Jersey State Police

