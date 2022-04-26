It'll be three years come September since the then-5-year-old Dulce Alavez went missing from a Bridgeton park in Cumberland County.

The story garnered national attention, with her mother even appearing on Dr. Phil. Unfortunately, there's nothing better to report almost three years later as the whereabouts of little Dulce are still unknown. That reality doesn't sit well with ANY South Jersey resident that's followed the case from the beginning.

Dulce's disappearance was on every news station, social media outlet, and online source. You couldn't escape her story. For those of us that don't live too far, we couldn't help but monitor the case a bit more closely than the rest of the nation.

Dulce would now be 8-years-old. Her birthday is on April 25th, and every year, her family has celebrated her life. The same was true for this year.

According to 6abc.com, family and friends gathered in Bridgeton on the evening of Monday, April 25th to celebrate Dulce's 8th birthday. The birthday was "Moana"-themed, as that was one of her favorite movies when she was little.



Sources say that when it comes to missing persons, celebrating milestones and birthdays is a good way to keep the public focused on the case.

Still to this day, the only piece of information the public has to go on regarding any possible suspects is the sketch that was released by the authorities about a month after Dulce was reported missing.

Everyone involved in the investigation is currently still operating under the belief that Dulce is, in fact, still alive.

If you or anyone you know has any information regarding the whereabouts of Dulce Alavez, you are encouraged to call the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033.

